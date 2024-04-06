CM Punk says Triple H is a great leader

WwE supertar CM Punk says Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a great leader….

“It’s really interesting. This place, everyone asks me, ‘how is it? Is it different than when you were here ten years ago?’ Everything I see, it’s shockingly different. Having a private conversation with Big E, if you mind giving insight. I often think now when I’m here backstage and I’m having fun, and I’m having a ball. I think to myself, ‘Did I waste time? Should I have come back sooner? Should I not have left?’ He looked right at me and said, ‘No, brother, you had to leave.’ He’s a great coach and he’s assembled one hell of a team.”

(Source: WrestleMania Countdown)

