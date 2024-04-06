Brandi Rhodes says she feared for what AEW was becoming

Apr 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former AEW competitor Brandi Rhodes says she feared for what the company was becoming…

Speaking to The Athletic, Brandi Rhodes commented on her departure from AEW:

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes” … “When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.”

In the past, Cody Rhodes said he left AEW due to a “personal issue” and that Brandi was treated unfairly after their departure.

Source: The Athletic

