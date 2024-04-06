Brandi Rhodes says she feared for what AEW was becoming

Former AEW competitor Brandi Rhodes says she feared for what the company was becoming…

Speaking to The Athletic, Brandi Rhodes commented on her departure from AEW:

“What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes” … “When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.”

In the past, Cody Rhodes said he left AEW due to a “personal issue” and that Brandi was treated unfairly after their departure.

Source: The Athletic

