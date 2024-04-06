Mei Seira

Real name: Mei Hoshizuki

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 115 lbs.

Date of birth: April 23, 2002

From: Ito, Japan

Pro debut: November 18, 2018

Trained by: Chigusa Nagayo

Finishing move: Rolling Star

– Hoshizuki began her career under her real name, working for Marvelous. In her debut match, she lost to Tomoko Watanabe

– Hoshizuki won the 2020 Sendai Girls Jaja Uma Tournament, defeating Manami in the final

– On November 22, Hoshizuki defeated Manami to win the Sendai Girls Junior Title

– On February 23, 2021, Hoshizuki defeated Yurika Oka to retain the Sendai Girls Junior Title

– On June 4, Hoshizuki defeated Kanon to retain the Sendai Girls Junior Title

– Hoshizuki left the wrestling business in the summer of 2021

– Hoshizuki returned to action for Stardom at the 2023 All-Star Grand Queendom event. Now wrestling under the name ‘Mei Seira’, she teamed with Starlight Kid to defeat Mei Suruga & AZM

– On October 9, 2023, Seira defeated Saki Kashima to win the Stardom High Speed Title

– On November 18, Seira defeated Momoka Hanazono to retain the Stardom High Speed Title

– On December 2, Seira defeated Thekla to retain the Stardom High Speed Title

– On January 20, 2024, Seira defeated Fukigen Death to retain the Stardom High Speed Title

– On February 4, Seira fought Hazuki to a time-limit draw to retain the Stardom High Speed Title

– On March 30, Crazy Star (Seira & Suzu Suzuki) defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) to win the Goddesses of Stardom Titles

– At ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024, Seira, Mina Shirakawa & Maika defeated Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani & AZM

