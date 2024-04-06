2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Recap

Here are the highlights from the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony which aired on Friday, April 5th on Peacock following Wrestlemania Smackdown in Philadelphia, PA…









* There was a 25-minute kickoff period to transition from Smackdown to the HOF ceremony. Numerous wrestlers were interviewed and AEW’s Keith Lee could be seen in the background while CM Punk was talking.

* Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves hosted the event. Stephanie McMahon was shown on camera during ringside introductions.







PAUL HEYMAN

* Even though he was the advertised headliner, Heyman’s induction was the first segment. WWE avoided showing Brock Lesnar during the video package.







* Heyman’s inductor Roman Reigns said it was “bullshit” that he had to cut a promo about the greatest promo in wrestling. Reigns said he almost turned down the induction speech but agreed to it because he “loves his wise man.” Reigns talked about advice Heyman gave him including to believe in himself. Reigns noted that Heyman has always known what to say and is “the greatest communicator of all time.” According to Reigns, there wouldn’t have been a tribal chief without Heyman.







* Heyman made his entrance to the ECW theme song. Heyman hugged Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and Bully Ray on his way to the ring. The crowd chanted “you deserve it” and Heyman responded with “You damn f***ing right I deserve it!” The crowd cheered and exploded with an “ECW” chant. Heyman made a joke about RVD smoking weed.







* Heyman acknowledged his son Jacob and CM Punk at ringside. Heyman said he was the first person picked in the first HOF class selected by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Heyman praised Triple H’s leadership and said he will always be a “Paul Levesque guy.” Heyman shook Triple H’s hand and also acknowledged Stephanie. Heyman spoke to his kids and expressed his love to them. Heyman wished his parents would have been there to see his induction. Heyman turned around and told Cody Rhodes that he wished Dusty would have been there as well.







* Heyman transitioned to talk about ECW by pulling his old trenchcoat, phone, and hat out of a box. Heyman talked about wrestling sucking in 1993 and a tribe of “extreme” needed to be created. Heyman said ECW was created to disrupt the industry and was meant to go out in a blaze of glory. Heyman said “if you think the spirit of ECW died in a bankruptcy court in 2001, you can suck my f***ing dick!” Heyman talked about how he was canceled many times but kept coming back. Heyman acknowledged being the advocate for Brock Lesnar and credited Roman Reigns with saving his career. Heyman expressed gratitude for how he can now work with a new generation of talent. Heyman vowed to continue disrupting things and ended with his line “that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.”







BULL NAKANO

* Alundra Blayze gave the induction speech for Nakano. Blayze put over Nakano’s accomplishments and influence on the wrestling industry. Blayze talked about their feud in the 1990s creating a new standard for women’s wrestling.







* Nakano said she waited a long time for the Hall of Fame induction. Nakano talked about her struggles in the United States due to her limited knowledge of English. Nakano said she felt alive in a wrestling ring and thanked Blayze from the bottom of her heart. Nakano also thanked the WWE fans for accepting her. Nakano said if she could be re-born, she would want to Bull Nakano again in WWE. An emotional Blayze gave Nakano flowers and bowed to her.

MUHAMMAD ALI

* The Undertaker gave the induction speech for Ali.

THUNDERBOLT PATTERSON

U.S. EXPRESS (MIKE ROTUNDA AND BARRY WINDHAM)

