WWE SmackDown Results 4/5/24

The road to WrestleMania XL winds down tonight.

The WrestleMania XL go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place tonight, Friday, April 5, 2024, at 8/7c on FOX from the sold out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for tonight’s show is the latest annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The KO Show with Kevin Owens and special guest Randy Orton, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. New Catch Republic, Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa and the final build-up to WrestleMania XL.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, April 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/5/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Philadelphia, PA.

