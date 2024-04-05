The Rock and Cody Rhodes notes

– Ahead of this weekend’s shows, Cody Rhodes spoke at a WWE World panel and discussed potentially changing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title design if he does win on Sunday. He simply stated “If I do, maybe we will change how that title looks.

– The Rock says that fans being disappointed in him when they thought he was facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania “hurt his heart”:

“I got a little bit of influence here in the WWE. We could have kept trucking through…. the thing that bugged me, I was in Hawaii and I realized, man, there’s a segment of fans here who are just disappointed

And that…. It hurt my heart to think that, well, I don’t wanna truck through and leave these fans disappointed.”

source: The Rock Opens Up About WrestleMania Disappointment

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

