Samantha Irvin to ring announce every WrestleMania XL match

It’s going to be a huge weekend for Samantha Irvin as during the WaleMania event last night, it was revealed that she will be doing the announcing of every single match on both nights.

Ring announcing duties are usually shared between both Raw and Smackdown announcers depending on the match and which brand it represents.

But Irvin’s popularity among WWE fans and her peers is undeniable and her introductions, some of which are custom, are super over with viewers.

Samantha was at the WaleMania event and even gave a performance with the flute for fans in attendance.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

