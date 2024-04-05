Notes on LA Knight and The Rock

– LA Knight (Via The Ringer) was concerned about WWE potentially waiting too long to capitalize on his popularity:

“There was a point in time where I was like, ‘we’re going to wait too long.’ I understand the idea of milking it and not giving people things too soon because if you do that, you get the Superman treatment of ‘this is the handpicked guy,’ and they rebel against that.

I definitely didn’t want to go too fast in that regard, but I’m also thinking, ‘Holy shit, we’re dragging our feet right now, we’re going to lose them.'”

– The Rock (Will Cain Show) talks about the original plan for his WWE return and changing the direction of Him Facing Roman Reigns

“The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface comes back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all time. I believe the qualities of a good leader, not to say that I’m a good leader, but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who has the ability to pivot, but also make sure that you listen to the people.”

“I got a little bit of influence here in the wwe, we could have kept trucking through, or the thing that bugged me, I was in Hawaii and I realized, man, there’s a segment of fans here who are just disappointed & that, it hurt my heart to think that, well, I don’t wanna truck through and leave these fans disappointed.”

