Match Originally Scheduled For WrestleMania XL Gets Changed On WWE SmackDown

As expected, a WrestleMania XL match change was announced during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As we reported leading up to tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., a match at WrestleMania was expected to be changed during the show.

During the show, Dragon Lee was laid out by a mystery attacker backstage, with the explanation given to the LWO by Carlito, who was the only person on the scene when everyone showed up, that he didn’t see who did it, but that it must have been Santos Escobar.

Later in the show, things came unglued during the Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez match, as Santos Escobar and Andrade, who were in Lopez’s corner, came into the ring with Dominik Mysterio afterwards. As Rey Mysterio was checking on Vega, “Dirty” Dom and Escobar attacked him.

This led to Andrade making the save and beating down Dom-Dom and the Legado Del Fantasma leader, to the surprise of Mysterio.

In another backstage segment later in the show, Rey, Andrade and Zelina were hanging out in the LWO locker room when a WWE official approached them and informed them that due to the attack earlier this evening, Dragon Lee is not medically cleared to compete as scheduled at WrestleMania XL.

As a result, to the dismay of Carlito, who clearly hoped to be the person filling in, he was told after showing up late, that Andrade offered to step up and fill-in for Dragon Lee alongside Rey Mysterio in the tag-team match at WrestleMania XL against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? @EscobarWWE is SHOCKED and he should be… Welcome to The LWO @AndradeElIdolo! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SL3ebA5DLN — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

