Coco Jones to perform the national anthem at WrestleMania Saturday

Coco Jones has been tasked with singing the U.S. national anthem on Saturday at WrestleMania XL night one. The news was announced by Triple H in a post on social media.

“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday,” he said.

At WrestleMania, America The Beautiful is usually sang instead of the national anthem so this could be a change.

Jones, who is also part of the cast of the Peacock series Bel-Air, was nominated for five Grammy Awards this year.

