Coco Jones to perform the national anthem at WrestleMania Saturday

Apr 5, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Coco Jones has been tasked with singing the U.S. national anthem on Saturday at WrestleMania XL night one. The news was announced by Triple H in a post on social media.

“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday,” he said.

At WrestleMania, America The Beautiful is usually sang instead of the national anthem so this could be a change.

Jones, who is also part of the cast of the Peacock series Bel-Air, was nominated for five Grammy Awards this year.

