AJ Styles Praises Former WrestleMania Rival As “A Perfectionist”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, AJ Styles recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed his past performances at the event.

Styles looked back on his memorable encounter with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. Opening the main card at the 2017 show, many believed that the match over-delivered considering there was not a lot of excitement for the encounter ahead of time. Styles admitted on top of the positive reception it got from the fans, even he was surprised by how well it turned out:

“Well, the expectations for that match to be good were low in the first place so I think that helped. But Shane is a perfectionist and we went over that and did what we needed to do to make sure that it was as good as it possibly could be. Shane is an athlete too, there is no doubt about that. We had a great match, it was fun, had a good time, the storyline was definitely something that we needed going into WrestleMania and it was done perfectly. So yeah, I expected it to be great, but not that [great].”

Full story: Inside the Ring

