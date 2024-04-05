AJ Styles: “I’m getting close to the end”

AJ Styles has admitted that he is “close to the end” of his career and plans to retire.

“I’m getting close. I’m getting close to the end. I want to have that story and match to go with it before I leave the WWE. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.

“I’m done. I’m going to retire. I’m getting to that point where I am worried about embarrassing myself. My brain says, ‘We can do this.’ My body is like, ‘You’re stupid. We cannot do this. We’re hurting every day when we roll out of bed. At some point, this has to come to an end’

“I’ve spent more than half my life doing this, but at some point, you have to let go because it’s fun, but I don’t want to disappoint you. When you see AJ Styles, I want you to go, ‘That’s my guy, that’s the guy I know,’ rather than go, ‘He just isn’t the same guy and can’t do what he used to.’ I don’t want to be that guy. I don’t want to let you down. My time is coming. It’s getting short. I am going to enjoy it, I promise you that.”

(Source: The Ringer)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

