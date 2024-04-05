4/3/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the April 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite on the TBS station.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 752,000 viewers and a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last Wednesday’s episode, which drew 747,000 viewers. The key demo number was the same from a week ago.

Dynamite featured Will Ospreay battling Powerhouse Hobbs, Bryan Danielson clashing with Lance Archer, Thunder Rosa taking on Mariah May, Jay White facing Bill Gunn, and a contract signing between Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

