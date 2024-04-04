WrestleCon returns to Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend

WWE World is not the only fan interactive convention that is happening in Philadelphia during this WrestleMania week as the popular WrestleCon is back for another round at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown.

WrestleCon will run from today, April 4 until Sunday, April 7 and will feature nearly 250 guests and wrestling legends.

This year’s WrestleCon guests include the likes of Sting, Ronda Rousey, Bob Orton, Booker T, DDP, Dean Malenko, Dustin Rhodes, Earl Hebner, Mandy Sacs, Honky Tonk Man, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Jeff Hardy, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jordynne Grace, Kurt Angle, Lita, Trish Stratus, Matt Hardy, Mickie James, Mustafa Ali, Richard Flair, and many many more.

Convention tickets are $41 per day plus extra for photos and autographs.

For a full list of events go to wrestlecon.com.

