Updates on Scott D’Amore, Giulia, and “Hotstuff” Eddie Gilbert

– Giulia is currently at WWE World today, reports PWInsider.

– “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert is set to be posthumously inducted into the Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame, as announced by Game Changer Wrestling. The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 7th in Philadelphia, PA, and will be available for live streaming on YouTube at no charge. Gilbert’s illustrious career and contributions to professional wrestling will be celebrated alongside other notable inductees, including Steve Corino, The Briscoes, Kevin Hogan, Sabu, Trent Acid, and Mercedes Martinez.

– Even after the departure of Scott D’Amore, WWE and TNA have continued to communicate about potential future ideas, but nothing concrete has happened yet. The door is not closed, according to PWInsider.

There are some TNA execs in Philly this weekend, but no word if they are in town specifically related to the WWE relationship.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

