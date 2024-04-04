Tony Khan talks about recent AEW releases

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the recent releases from AEW, something which he has never done and often viewed it as a feather in his cap when comparing his practice to that of WWE.

Khan admitted that sometimes you do have to make tough calls and in order to go after top talent, he needs to have enough money so trimming the roster where necessary is going to be a thing.

He said that Anthony Henry will be re-hired after he heals from the broken jaw injury he’s suffering, an injury he got wrestling at an indie show not related to AEW.

He also added that Brandon and Brent Tate of The Boys were let go after they repeatedly missed shows they were supposed to be on.

Khan’s first question was about CM Punk and his recent interview but Khan refused to answer and no one bugged him again about the subject. Khan also did not want to talk when the AEW television rights with WBD will exactly expire, just noting it will be “soon.”

Khan was speaking to the media ahead of ROH Supercard of Honor tomorrow.

