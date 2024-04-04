Photo: Rossy Ogawa arrives in America
Japanese promote Rossy Ogawa has arrived in America for Wrestlemania …
アメリカ着、いきなりバイパーと遭遇。「ロッシーさんはいつもイチバン。○○○○○ショッパイね（笑）」と笑顔で。 pic.twitter.com/pjxk7mRsl0
— ロッシー小川 Rossy Ogawa (@rossyogawa) April 4, 2024
Tokyo Sports has reported that Rossy Ogawa had a meeting with wrestlers for his new promotion. Ogawa teased that he may be able to make some sort of announcement by the end of the month.
