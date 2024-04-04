Photo: Rossy Ogawa arrives in America

Japanese promote Rossy Ogawa has arrived in America for Wrestlemania …

Tokyo Sports has reported that Rossy Ogawa had a meeting with wrestlers for his new promotion. Ogawa teased that he may be able to make some sort of announcement by the end of the month.

It’s a great time to be a Joshi fan. pic.twitter.com/rPpfr04uHm

— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) April 2, 2024