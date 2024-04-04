Notes on Tony Khan, Chelsea Green, and Seth Rollins

– Tony Khan says AEW has a big media rights renewal News will be coming up by the end of 2024. He believes they hold a lot of cards heading into next year and it’s a very exciting time for the company.

– Happy 33rd birthday to current WWE talent Chelsea Green.

– Seth Rollins (via The Ringer): “Will Ospreay is absolutely one of the best performers in the world right now and I’m very happy that he is finally getting to the very top level in our industry.”

