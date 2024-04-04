‘Mongo’ McMichael back in the hospital

Apr 4, 2024 - by James Walsh

The NFL legend and former WCW star Steve McMichael is hospitalized once again, and is undergoing tests for his condition. The update was given on social media by Jarrett Payton, son of Chicago Bear great Walter Payton.

The McMichael Family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available. Thank you.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allison Danger

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal