‘Mongo’ McMichael back in the hospital

The NFL legend and former WCW star Steve McMichael is hospitalized once again, and is undergoing tests for his condition. The update was given on social media by Jarrett Payton, son of Chicago Bear great Walter Payton.

The McMichael Family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available. Thank you.

Update on Steve McMichael. Please send those prayers up for Mongo. #Bears pic.twitter.com/kUofegvTb8 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 3, 2024

