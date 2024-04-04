Dax responds back to reports claiming he was doing a promo on CM Punk last night

Apr 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Dax Harwood responds back to reports claiming he was doing a promo on CM Punk after AEW Dynamite Went Off Air…

Dax Harwood cut a promo about how there’s always gonna be someone who sees you being happy and tries to strip down and take your joy away. He says to not let anyone do that. He doesn’t care if it’s someone on social media or in another company, to not let them strip away anything your passionate about. Dax knows he talks about it a lot to the point of annoyance. He says all he has is his wife, daughter and pro wrestling and AEW affords him that life and they also afford him to work with his best friends. (PWN)

