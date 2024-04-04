Dax responds back to reports claiming he was doing a promo on CM Punk last night

Dax Harwood responds back to reports claiming he was doing a promo on CM Punk after AEW Dynamite Went Off Air…

Dax Harwood cut a promo about how there’s always gonna be someone who sees you being happy and tries to strip down and take your joy away. He says to not let anyone do that. He doesn’t care if it’s someone on social media or in another company, to not let them strip away anything your passionate about. Dax knows he talks about it a lot to the point of annoyance. He says all he has is his wife, daughter and pro wrestling and AEW affords him that life and they also afford him to work with his best friends. (PWN)

Try to stay off social media but I read this this morning and I have to respond. I respect fightful’s reporting, but This is a reach. I was in the ring with 3 great friends, in front of a great crowd, realizing what we had all overcame, and felt emotional. In NO way was… https://t.co/iVCjcIUpCB — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 4, 2024

They also quoted me as saying “my God, my side, my daughter…” I want to clear that up too. I said my wife. Not my side piece. Please someone confirm that for Maria so she doesn’t divorce me. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 4, 2024

