Bully Ray questions AEW’s Mercedes Mone booking

Also, if Mercedes has not had a match yet, and the rankings matter, how is she in line for a championship match? Did I miss something? Or is it “because?”#AEWDynamite #BOAfterDark@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2024

Mercedes Mone will be getting a TBS title shot at next month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Appearing on last night’s episode of Dynamite, Mone crashed Willow Nightingale’s segment and told her that after Dynasty, she will take on whoever is the champion in Las Vegas.

Nightingale will challenge Julia Hart for the TBS championship on the April 21 pay-per-view.

Mone and Nightingale share a history together as they wrestled for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s title last year, with Mone originally supposed to win but the match finish was changed on the fly after she suffered a broken ankle. Nightingale won the match and the title.

