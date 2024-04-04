Bobby Roode and Hulk Hogan notes

– The Rock told ESPN that Bobby Roode, Michael Hayes, and referee Chad Patton have been involved with his training sessions for his tag match this Saturday at WrestleMania .

Roode and Hayes have been supervising the sessions while Patton officiated them. WWE medical oversaw them to make sure they were run safely.

Rock went through a full rehearsal of the match with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins this past Monday, and will do so again this Thursday in Philly.

– It has been previously been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be appearing at WWE World on Sunday April 7th for a VIP signing event. According to Fightful’s Jimmy Van, there have been talks of Hogan inducting Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame tomorrow night but nothing has been confirmed.

