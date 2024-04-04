Becky Lynch: NY Times best selling author

Becky Lynch’s new book, titled The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, has reached the #4 spot on the New York Times best-selling chart in the hardcover nonfiction section for April 14, 2024.

The book sits behind The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria, and Get It Together by Jesse Watters.

“World Champion. WrestleMania main eventer. Mother,” Lynch wrote on X today. “And now, a new title I’m very proud of, New York Times Best Selling Author.”

Published by Gallery Books through Simon & Schuster, this 384-page hardcover book is compelling and deeply personal memoir from Rebecca Quin who delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings, and her meteoric rise to fame.

I've overcome every obstacle that's ever been in my way, including my own self. https://t.co/P7S8HFQSeb — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

