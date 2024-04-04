Adam Copeland rallies the troops on Dynamite following Punk’s interview

Dynamite last night opened with a rally speech from TNT champion Adam Copeland as a reaction to CM Punk’s explosive interview earlier this week where he blasted the company for not being a real business and labeling Tony Khan as “not a boss.”

Copeland noted that there were a lot of negative bullshit this week but he was out there to only talk about positive things and put over the AEW locker room and said he would put this AEW locker room against any other locker room he’s been part of.

The champion mentioned a list of stars who he can face and said that he’s having the most fun he’s ever had in his career which started an AEW chant from the crowd. Copeland put over The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan for starting the company and said that AEW has made the industry and wrestling a better place and stuff like this should be celebrated.

“AEW makes pro wrestling better. AEW makes pro wrestling more fun and AEW is where the best wrestle,” Copeland said.

He added that there is a reason why people like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone chose to come to AEW.

“There’s a reason I came here,” Copeland continued.

Earlier in the interview, Copeland mentioned “WWF” as one of the promotions he used to watch when he was a kid and it received some boos, but nothing that can be compared to the early days of the company when the competition used to be mentioned.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted during the interview that it means a lot to hear those AEW chants on Dynamite.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

