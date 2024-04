4/4/24 Stardom PPV results from Philadelphia, PA

Stardom American Dream 2024 In The Keystone State results…

– High Speed Title Three Way Match:

Saki Kashima defeats Mei Seira (c) and Ram Kaicho

– Six Man Tag Team Match:

Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) & Stephanie Vaquer defeat Camron Branae & Queen’s Quest (AZM & Saya Kamitani)

– Tag Team Match:

SAKI & Willow Nightingale defeat Konami & Syuri

– Six Man Tag Team Match:

STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) & Tam Nakano defeat Club Venus (Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa & Xia Brookside)

After her surprise appearance at Stardom, Timeless Toni Storm gives Mariah May her flowers! #ToniStorm | @MariahMayx | @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/r7GPTMv3ak

– World Of Stardom Title Match:

Maika (c) defeats Megan Bayne

Thank you so much for having me! I love supporting women’s wrestling in any way that I can. It was such a pleasure visiting! https://t.co/Ich7EmQ8Ll

— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 4, 2024