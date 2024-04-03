WWE announces C4 Ultimate Energy as the first-ever official energy drink partner

Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, and WWE today announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership that will see C4 Ultimate Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, become the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE.

As the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE, C4 will receive prominent branding and exposure across a wide range of WWE properties and premium live events, including WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 where it will serve as the first-ever sponsor of the WrestleMania Skycam which returns to offer the WWE Universe a unique viewing experience.

In addition, C4 will be the presenting partner of the WrestleMania XL Night 2 press conference and WWE’s multi-day talent tryout as part of WrestleMania Week. C4 and WWE will also continue to collaborate across WWE, WWE Superstar and C4-branded social and digital channels to create exclusive and original content.

“When it comes to next-level energy, nothing beats the WWE and its fans,” says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the WWE as its Official Energy Drink and to offer fans nationwide the same Ultimate Undisputed Energy their favorite Superstars bring to the ring.”

“C4 has been an innovative partner through the years which has enabled us to unlock the power of WWE to create unique integrations and branding opportunities across all touchpoints, including premium live events, on-site activations, social and digital content, and more,” said Michael DiNuzzo, VP of U.S. Business Development, Global Partnerships, WWE. “We are excited to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy as the Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE ahead of our biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL.”

C4 will employ a citywide takeover throughout Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL, sampling C4 Ultimate throughout the weekend including at WWE World and Lincoln Financial Field.

