Ronda Rousey sat with NewsNation and discussed an incident backstage involving Drew Gulak inappropriately grabbed and pulled on her sweatpants strings occured during her time with the company.

Ronda Rousey calls out Drew Gulak for an incident where he grabbed the string of her sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/gKh966dek4 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 3, 2024

