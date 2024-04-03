Schiavone on Punk’s comments: “I really don’t give a sh*t about it”

Tony Schiavone Responds Back CM Punk Comments …

On the latest What Happened When podcast, Tony was asked for his thoughts and said, “I really don’t give a sh*t about it. I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. I don’t give a sh*t. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone who told me, ‘Oh, he brought up your name and here’s what he said’, and I went, ‘So what. So f**king what.’”

Conrad Thompson said, “He wasn’t critical of you at all.”

Schiavone said, “That’s what I’m saying. So what. If he was critical of me, people would say, ‘Oh, Schiavone on his podcast is going to defend himself.’ I have nothing to defend.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

