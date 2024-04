MJF tweets for this first time in months after the Rock offers to buy art from MJF’s ex fiancé

First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody.

Now you try to cop art from my ex.

I’m a fan.

But please Leave me be, Dewey. https://t.co/b8XHLmDe2w

— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2024