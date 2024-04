Mercedes Mone to wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Monè will face whoever is the TBS Champion for the title at AEW “Double or Nothing” on Sunday, May 26th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MONE Changes everything in Vegas!@MercedesVarnado will challenge whoever is the TBS Champion following #AEWDynasty at Double Or Nothing!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/7VaPdIafsl — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 4, 2024

