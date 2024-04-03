Host announced for this year’s WWE hall of fame event

The upcoming WWE Hall of Fame event, set for this Friday has a host!

The illustrious list inductee list includes notable figures such as Paul Heyman, Lia Maivia, Muhammad Ali, The US Express, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Bull Nakano, each of whom has made indelible contributions to the world of professional wrestling and beyond. In an exciting revelation via social media, The Rock announced his participation in the ceremony, where he will have the honor of inducting his grandmother, Lia Maivia. Additionally, Roman Reigns is set to induct his mentor and advisor, Paul Heyman, further highlighting the personal connections and storied careers within this year’s selection of inductees.

Adding to the anticipation, PWInsider has confirmed that Jackie Redmond will assume the role of host for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Redmond, renowned for her previous work with the NHL, transitioned to the WWE broadcast team.

