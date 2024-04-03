Giulia on her way to the United States

Tokyo Sports is reporting that former IWGP Strong Women’s champion Giulia is on her way to the United States and expected to be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania week.

After a Tokyo Sports reporter confronted Giulia at the airport, Giulia joked that she was going to the Himalayas and planning to shave off her eyebrows while there. The report stated that Giulia boarded a flight to the United States afterward.

The popular Japanese star is expected to join WWE shortly but according to various reports, Giulia will first help Rossy Ogawa launch his own all-female promotion before moving Stateside.

Giulia’s contract with STARDOM ended at the end of March and already appeared for NOAH, where she has a match booked for early May.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

