Eddie Kingston reacts to CM Punk’s interview, Lynch recalls McMahon’s fury

– Eddie Kingston on CM Punk’s comments about AEW on MMA Hour: “You don’t work for us. I don’t give a f–k. There it is, honestly. You don’t work for AEW. So I don’t care, that’s it. I’m not even mad.

I don’t care. I know other people do. I really don’t give a f–k because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the why I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way. That’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing. He ain’t me, and I ain’t him.”

– Becky Lynch Says that Vince McMahon was pissed at her and cussed her out for not selling Lacey Evan’s “women’s right” during this segment.

McMahon had told Becky to go down with Lacey’s punch which Lynch didn’t and Vince thought Becky just wanted to do whatever she wanted to do (which she denied).

Lynch also thought she shouldn’t have been feuding with Lacey after winning the WrestleMania main event because Lacey was new and That there should have been people established already for her to face post Mania.

