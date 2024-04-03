Cody Rhodes says his wife was hugely scapegoated at AEW

Cody Rhodes says Brandi Rhodes was hugely scapegoated at AEW.

“That woman got hugely scapegoated and hugely just misinformation and everyone knows who they are that was involved with it and if ever there was a moment for her to just feel like a princess and and feel like somebody who did a lot more for wrestling. There’s so many people working at AEW, who she was the one who said their name. She was the one who wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong. and for how she was treated after the departure, and this is not by any company, just in general. It pisses me off to this day, and I look forward to just, she had a great experience last year Wrestlemania. I mean, you know, she felt that love again. And, sorry. No, I understand. I look forward to that just because I could not do this without her. Like, gosh, couldn’t play this game. I know there’s no crying in wrestling. I think Inferno Disco said that or Russo maybe but yeah, I didn’t a cry boys.”

Source: MMA Hour

