Cody Rhodes asked about CM Punk’s comments towards AEW

Cody Rhodes was on the MMA Hour and Ariel Helwani did ask him about CM Punk’s comments towards AEW stating:

“That’s his assessment. It is not my assessment. It’s always important for me to remind people that I am so proud of what me, Matt, Nick, Kenny, Tony, Bernie, Brandi, and Dana, and Chris, and I name all these people because I was in those meetings. As much as the Internet will try to spin the narrative one way, if one of those people have not been at that start-up level, the company would not have happened, and I am so proud of what was created.

“I am so insanely proud of what it does for the industry overall, for wrestlers and their well-being and the ability to feed their families, and I have an unbelievable love for so many people in that locker room, including the Bucks, including Kenny, who, were bonded forever over this thing that we did. So it’s not my assessment. In my time there, the infrastructure was just being built up. But we were trying new things and doing things. It was a start-up company, a big-time start-up company but a start-up company, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

