4/3/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, makes his way to the ring. Copeland says he wanted to talk to the fans as Adam, and then says there has been a lot of negative BS that has been spread this week. Copeland says he wants to focus on the positive, and a positive is that there is a lot to like about pro wrestling right now. Copeland says he loves professional wrestling, and he is closer to the end of his career than to the beginning and he wants to end his career in AEW. Copeland says he came to AEW for the locker room, and then runs down a list of guys who he can face, and says he is having a blast in AEW. Copeland says his time in AEW has been the most fun he has ever had in his career and says he loves all the guys who started it. Copeland says AEW makes pro wrestling better, more fun, and where the best wrestle.

Copeland thanks the fans for hearing him out, and then says it is time to more forward. Copeland says AEW is moving forward, and there is a reason people like himself, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone all joined. Copeland then introduces Ospreay for the opening match.

—

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay

Hobbs tosses Ospreay across the ring and follows with a body shot. Hobbs delivers more shots in the corner, but Ospreay comes back with shots of his own. Ospreay trips Hobbs up and connects with a moonsault press for a one count. Ospreay kicks Hobbs a few times, but Hobbs drops him with a clothesline. Ospreay comes back with elbow strikes and clotheslines Hobbs to the outside. Ospreay drops Hobbs with a cross-body and shoves him into the ring steps. Hobbs tries to throw Ospreay into the barricade, but Ospreay stays on his feet and delivers a shot to Hobbs. Hobbs comes back and slams Ospreay down onto the ring steps and then onto the apron a few times. Hobbs throws Ospreay over the announcers’ table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay comes back with a few shots and drops Hobbs with a corkscrew kick. Ospreay delivers an uppercut in the corner and follows with an elbow strike from the top rope. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out at two. Ospreay delivers a few chops, but Hobbs throws him into the corner. Ospreay slaps Hobbs across the face, but Hobbs gets in his face and chokes him. Hobbs delivers a belly-to-belly throw, but Osprey dodges a charge and delivers Stundog Millionaire. Hobbs comes back with a lariat and a powerslam for a two count. Hobbs goes up top for a frog splash, but Ospreay dodges it and goes for the Os-cutter. Hobbs catches him, but Ospreay gets free and delivers the Os-Cutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Hobbs catches him and goes for the World’s Most Dangerous Slam. Ospreay rolls through for a two count, and then delivers shots and kicks to Hobbs. Ospreay comes off the ropes, but Hobbs drops him with a clothesline.

Hobbs clotheslines Ospreay in the corner and puts him up top. Hobbs delivers a powerslam from the top and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Hobbs sends Ospreay off the ropes, but Ospreay drops him with a DDT and follows with the Sky-twister Press. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Hobbs isn’t happy and goes after Ospreay, but Callis gets in between them and calms Hobbs down. Ospreay backs up the ramp, but Bryan Danielson’s music hits and he comes to the stage, He claps for Ospreay and heads to the ring.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer

Archer attacks Danielson at the bell and stomps him down in the corner. Archer stands on Danielson’s head and chops him in the corner. Archer chokes Danielson over the middle rope, and then delivers a chop. Archer clubs Danielson in the chest repeatedly and chokes him with his boot in the corner. Archer whips Danielson into the opposite corner and follows with a few running back elbow strikes. Danielson dodges the last one and drops Archer with a pair of dragon screw leg-whips. Danielson delivers chops and kicks and stomps down on his knees. Danielson follows with more kicks and wraps his knee in the ropes. Danielson dropkicks Archer’s knee, but Archer comes back with a few shots to Danielson’s back. Archer sends Danielson to the outside and follows, but Danielson gets back in and goes for a dive. Archer catches him and chokeslams him onto the apron. Archer grabs a crew member from ringside and bodyslams him onto Danielson as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson chops Archer a few times, but Archer drops him with a right hand. Danielson comes back with more chops and kicks, but Archer delivers a knee strike and sends Danielson across the ring. Danielson flips over Archer, but Archer drops him with a cross-body. Archer drags Danielson to the corner and chokes him with his boot again. Archer walks the ropes, but Danielson trips him up and delivers a few running kicks in the corner. Archer counters the last one into a bear hug, but Danielson counters out and locks Archer in the LeBell Lock. Archer makes it to the ropes and goes to the outside, but Danielson delivers a dropkick through the ropes. Danielson follows with a leaping knee strike and gets Archer back into the ring. Danielson delivers a dropkick from the top and follows with a series of kicks. Archer blocks the last one and drops Danielson with a chokeslam for a two count.

Archer goes for Blackout, but Danielson counters with elbow strikes. Archer comes back with a rising knee strike and goes for Blackout. Danielson drops into a rear choke, and delivers the Busaiku Knee. Danielson goes for another, but Archer grabs him around the throat. Danielson delivers a series of roundhouse kicks, and follows with another Busaiku Knee for the pin fall.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho. Jericho says he offered to mentor Hook, and even though Hook agreed he said something that has been stuck in his head. Jericho says he wants to get everything clear and calls Hook out. Jericho says when Hook said “I know who you are” last week, it stuck with him, but then says when you play the game at the highest level like he does, the rules are different. Jericho says he is not asking Hook to trust him one hundred percent right now, but he is asking Hook to believe in him as much as he believes in Hook. Hook says he believes in Jericho so much that he got them a match on Collision this Saturday night, but he has his eye on Jericho. Jericho says he wouldn’t expect anything less, and they fist-bump before leaving the stage.

—

Shane Taylor Promotions are backstage. They say they are going to add their names to the list of big names, and say they are going to beat Lion-Hook this Saturday on Collision.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Billy Gunn vs. Jay White

Gunn attacks White during his entrance and beats him down to ringside. Gunn slams White into the barricade and follows with a right hand to the kidneys. Gunn gets White into the ring, and the bell rings. Gunn delivers a right hand to send White to the outside, as the Acclaimed are shown watching backstage. Gunn slams White into the announcers’ table and throws him over the barricade. Gunn follows and slams White into another barricade in the crowd and takes him back to ringside. Gunn slams White into the barricade again and goes for a suplex, but White connects with a knee strike and slams Gunn into the barricade. Gunn comes back and slams White into the ring steps. Gunn goes for a kick, but White dodges it and Gunn gets him back into the ring. White rolls out the other side, but Gunn pulls him back in and delivers a shot that sends him right back out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White delivers an uppercut and drives his shoulder into Gunn’s midsection in the corner. White follows with right hands and pokes him in the eyes. White follows with a dropkick and runs the ropes, but Gunn counters with a tilt-a-whirl slam. The Acclaimed are shown laid out backstage, and Gunn sees it. White rakes Gunn’s eyes and slams him into the ring post. White gets Gunn back into the ring and goes for the Bladerunner, but Gunn counters with One and Only. Gunn delivers a pair of Famousers and grabs a chair. The Gunns rush the ring and beg Billy off of they try to protect White. White delivers a low-blow and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Billy Gunn

-After the match, White and The Gunns try to beat down White, but The Acclaimed hit the ring and beat down The Gunns. White ducks out of the ring, but The Acclaimed catch him and get him back into the ring. The Acclaimed take The Gunns down again, and then Billy drops White with a clothesline. The Acclaimed and Billy send White and The Gunns to the outside and Billy takes apart the announcers’ table. Before they can put White through it, The Gunns make the save and they escape.

—

Best Friends and The Young Bucks are shown arriving to the arena earlier today. They will meet in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament later tonight.

—

Renee interviews Willow Nightingale, who is with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. Nightingale says she is feeling great and talks about wrestling in Worcester throughout her career. Nightingale says Worcester is where she figured out who she was and now she is going to use all of that to become the new AEW TBS Champion at Dynasty. Hathaway says Nightingale is something special and impresses everyone every week. Mercedes Mone interrupts.

Mone says she can’t wait to watch Nightingale tear it up with Julia Hart at Dynasty, because whoever wins will defend the title against her at Double or Nothing.

—

Match #4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor and Sue) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

Beretta and Nicholas start the match. Beretta gains the advantage with a few shots and tags Cassidy in. Beretta and Cassidy drop Nicholas with a double shoulder tackle and Cassidy goes for the cover, but Nicholas kicks out. Beretta tags back in and takes Nicholas down for a two count. Nicholas comes back and sends Beretta hard into the ropes, and then tags in Matthew. Matthew delivers a few shots to Beretta, but Beretta drops him with a spinning DDT. Beretta sends The Bucks to the outside and goes for a dive, but they slam him into the apron. The Bucks also slam Cassidy into the apron, and then do it to Beretta again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthew is in control of Beretta, but Beretta comes back with a back drop. Cassidy delivers a right hand to Nicholas and tags in. Cassidy takes Nicholas down with a diving cross-body, and then drops Matthew with a diving elbow strike. Matthew comes back with a DDT to Cassidy and Nicholas kicks Beretta in the back of the head. Nicholas kicks Cassidy in the face, and then Matthew drops him with a clothesline. The Bucks set up for the EVP Trigger, and then mock Cassidy with some of his own kicks. Cassidy ducks the Trigger and drops Nicholas with a DDT. Cassidy drops Matthew with one as well, and then drops Nicholas with a diving DDT for a two count. Beretta tags in, but Nicholas sends him into Cassidy and drops him with a German suplex. Matthew tags in, but Beretta sends him into Nicholas in the corner.

Beretta and Cassidy hit the TK Driver on Matthew and Beretta goes for the cover, but Nicholas breaks it up. Cassidy and Beretta deliver the Soul Food/half-and-half combination, but The Bucks come back with superkicks to everyone. Matthew almost superkicks Sue, but stops himself. Matthew goes for a fist-bump, but Sue slaps him and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch. Nicholas gets taken out, and then Beretta and Cassidy deliver a stomp/Storm Zero combination for a two count as Nicholas breaks it up. Cassidy and Nicholas go to the outside, and then Sue fires up Beretta. Beretta goes after Matthew, but Matthew catapults him into an exposed turnbuckle and gets the roll-up with a handful of tights for the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Cassidy helps Beretta to his feet, and Best Friends go for a hug, but Beretta lays Cassidy out with a running knee strike. Beretta leaves the ring as Taylor and Sue look on.

—

Match #5 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Match: Mariah May (w/Luther and Toni Storm) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa delivers elbow strikes into the corner and follows with a chop. Rosa slams May into another corner and connects with a splash. Rosa follows with a chop, but May comes back and takes her down in the corner. May delivers forearm strikes and follows with a hip attack. May delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. May goes for a spinning side slam, but Rosa counters and takes May down. Rosa delivers a dropkick against the ropes, but May comes back with an elbow strike and a pump kick on the apron. May goes for a powerbomb to the floor, but Rosa counters with a hurricanrana. Rosa delivers a low cross-body against the barricade and gets May back into the ring. Rosa goes for the cover, but May kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May and Rosa exchange shots. Rosa gains the advantage and delivers a German suplex. Rosa goes for the cover, but May kicks out. May comes back with a few shots and puts Rosa up top. May goes for a hurricanrana, but Rosa counters and goes for a stomp. May dodges it and delivers a knee strike for a two count. May goes for Mayday, but Rosa counters with a roll-up for a two count. May delivers a headbutt, but Rosa comes back with a quick strike. Rosa delivers the Tijuana Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa

-After the match, Rosa tells Storm she wants the match right now, but Storm doesn’t get up from the announcers’ table. The match is made official for Dynasty.

—

Alex Abrahantes and Penta El Zero Miedo are backstage. Abrahantes says Penta is for the people and the people are for Penta. Penta says the AEW TNT Championship should be with an AEW original and the people should have a champion with zero miedo. The match is made official for next week.

—

Tony Schiavone introduces the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, and the number one contender, Swerve Strickland, for the contract signing for their match at Dynasty. Joe signs the contract first, and then says they are in front of a lot of people who seem to care about him a lot. Joe says he understands where Strickland comes from and says he saw what he did to Adam Page. Joe says the end of the fairy tale is nothing but doom and destruction for Strickland, and it is a career-defining mistake to get into the ring with him. Joe tells Strickland now that he has all the information, he needs to do the right thing.

Strickland says he has wanted this moment for his entire life and didn’t think it was actually possible. Strickland says his career has been filled with roadblocks, but it has taken him to the main event of Dynasty. Strickland says he understands the danger of facing Joe for the title, but he is a killer as well. Strickland says he will show Joe that he is every bit of that man at Dynasty, and he will officially turn AEW into Swerve’s house. They come to blows, and Strickland wraps a chain around Joe’s neck. Joe gets free and drops Strickland with a shot. Joe wraps the chain around his fist and delivers a shot to Strickland’s face. Joe delivers more shots to Strickland’s head, and then beats Strickland down in the corner as he has been busted open.

Referees rush the ring and get Joe to leave. Joe walks up the ramp, but Strickland laughs into the microphone and says he loves it. Strickland says if that’s all Joe has, then he is taking the title from him. Strickland signs the contract in his own blood as Joe rushes back to the ring. Joe delivers a low-blow and slams Strickland through the table. Joe grabs the title and holds it into the air, while standing on Strickland’s chest, as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Four-Way Elimination Match: Action Andretti vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Komander

-Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black

-Roderick Strong in action

-Serena Deeb in action

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision, which will air at 11:30 PM EST

-Chris Jericho and Hook vs. Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor

-Komander vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Updated lineup for Dynasty, which is on Sunday, April 21st:

-AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Final Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR or The Infantry

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

-Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

