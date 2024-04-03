4/1/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The WrestleMania go-home episode of Raw drew 1,783,000 viewers, up 54,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast and the best number since February 19. The show was helped by the commercial-free first hour but was hurt big time by the Women’s NCAA game which did 12,301,000 viewers head-to-head.

Raw started big with 1,948,000 viewers for the first hour but dropped a lot after that, with 1,760,000 viewers in the second hour and then down to 1,643,000 viewers in the third hour. The show lost 305,000 viewers from the first to the last hour.

Raw was #4, #5, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.65, 0.58, and 0.55 ratings respectively for an average of 0.59, up 0.02 from the prior week. It was #4 overall on all of television as it beat everything on network as well.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

