WWE NXT Results 4/2/24

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. winds down tonight.

WWE NXT returns live on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., with the last episode of the weekly NXT on USA show leading up to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes Final Face-Off, Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport, Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy, Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice, Von Wagner vs. Lexis King, as well as LWO vs. The O.C. vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer in a tag-team title eliminator.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/2/2024)

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started. We then shoot to “earlier today” footage of Carmelo Hayes and his masked security, as well as Trick Williams, entering the building.

WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. LWO vs. The O.C.

Live inside the CWC, Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as the theme for Axiom and Nathan Frazer hits. The duo make their way out and head to the ring for our high stakes opening contest. The winner of this bout will challenge The Wolf Dogs for the NXT Tag-Team Titles at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

The LWO theme hits next and out comes Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. They head to the ring to a good crowd reaction and then their music dies down. The theme for The O.C. hits next and out comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Frazer and Axiom hit dives from the ring to the floor as they near the ringside area.

In the ring, Gallows and Axiom duke it out as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Gallows tags in Anderson. The two go for a double-team spot, but Axiom takes them both out. Everyone ends up in the ring together working on a big stacked spot in the corner.

We see a pair of missile drop kicks off the top-rope instead. Seconds later, we see some big dives from the ring to the floor and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as fans are chanting “LWO! LWO!” When we return, we see Axiom hit a Super Spanish Fly off the top-rope for a close near fall attempt. Moments later, Frazer gets the pin.

Winners and ADVANCING to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver tag title match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jane

After a quick promo from Lexis King for his match against Von Wagner later tonight, we head back inside the CWC where Fallon Henley makes her way out to the ring for our next match of the evening.

When we return from the break, we see NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov walking outside to see a boot on the tire of his car. Another car pulls up with some thugs in it laughing and telling him he should have paid his parking tickets. They then tell Dragunov they’ll give him a lift to dinner. He says he’ll find a way. They tell him to get in the car. He does

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Jacy Jane hits and out she comes with her crew, as Henley also came out with hers, including Thea Hail who is dressed up like a cowgirl now. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock up and hit the mat, still holding on. They roll around while locked up.

Jane starts to settle into the offensive lead, taking it to Henley while taunting her former friend Thea Hail at ringside. Booker T gives his Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment of the evening on commentary, leading to some bickering between he and Vic. Henley lets out a war-cry and starts to take over.

Kiana James gets on the apron, leading to Thea Hail coming over and taking her out. The rest of Henley and Jane’s crews get into it, and the distraction directly leads to Jane picking up the victory.

Winner: Jacy Jane

Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

Backstage after the match, we see Jacy Jane cut a promo from Gorilla Position until Ava loses her cool. The NXT G.M. reminds Jane this is live TV and tells her to keep it moving.

Thea Hail and her crew comes through the curtain screeching and screaming like banshees until Ava stops them and makes a six-woman bout for Stand & Deliver. They squeal even louder as a result. Thanks, Ava!

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Lexis King hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a Josh Briggs vignette and then Vic and Booker confirm the six-woman bout that Ava just announced before the break.

Live inside the CWC again, Von Wagner’s theme hits and as he comes down to the ring, the fight is immediately on between he and King. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Wagner dominating straight out of the gate.

