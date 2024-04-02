Viewership for the 3/30 episode of AEW Collision, WWE superstar ties the knot

– Julius Creed has entered a new chapter in his life, tying the knot in a ceremony celebrated alongside close friends and family. Creed took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the joyous news, featuring photos from the momentous occasion. He expressed his devotion with a heartfelt caption, stating, “My ride or die. My forever and always.”

Fellow WWE stars, including Nikkita Lyons, Joaquin Wilde, Edris Enofe, and Trick Williams, were quick to offer their congratulations in the comment section, sharing in the newlyweds’ happiness. Currently a member of the Raw roster, Creed forms a formidable team with his brother, Brutus Creed, under the banner of Diamond Mine, alongside ally Ivy Nile.

– According to Wrestlenomics, the March 30 AEW Collision averaged a total of 458,000 viewers on TNT, marking a big 17% increase from the previous number they drew on the March 16 edition of the show.3 hours ago

