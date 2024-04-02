Notes on the Motor City Machine Guns, Roxanne Perez, and Jason Kelce

Apr 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Many people backstage in TNA got the impression that the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) are on their way to AEW, according to PWInsider.

Fightful reports Roxanne Perez has impressed major officials each time she’s appeared on the main roster. NXT sources believe her callup is “only a matter of time”. However, some in NXT are pushing for her to win the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– WWE has recently reached out to now retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, about possibly appearing at Wrestlemainia XL this weekend.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vickie Lynn McCoy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal