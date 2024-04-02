Notes on the Motor City Machine Guns, Roxanne Perez, and Jason Kelce

– Many people backstage in TNA got the impression that the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) are on their way to AEW, according to PWInsider.

– Fightful reports Roxanne Perez has impressed major officials each time she’s appeared on the main roster. NXT sources believe her callup is “only a matter of time”. However, some in NXT are pushing for her to win the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– WWE has recently reached out to now retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, about possibly appearing at Wrestlemainia XL this weekend.

