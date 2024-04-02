New Match Announced For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

A six-woman tag-team match has been announced for the WWE NXT special event scheduled for WrestleMania XL Weekend.

On this week’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from Tuesday night, NXT General Manager Ava made a new women’s bout official for the big event this Saturday.

Following a brawl during a Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jane match on the show, which Jane won due to distraction, it was announced that Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan will be taking on Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

