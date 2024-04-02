Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears Added To WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

The card for the WWE NXT premium live event scheduled for WrestleMania XL Weekend continued to grow on Tuesday night’s “go-home show.”

At the final episode of WWE NXT leading into Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 special event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., three new bouts were officially added to the lineup.

As noted, added to the 4/6 PLE is Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The Wolf Dogs for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships, as well as a six-woman tag-team bout pitting Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan against the team of Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame.

Before “The Final Face-Off” between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes that ended the show, Joe Gacy approached NXT General Manager Ava in her office to request a bout with Shawn Spears at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. The match was later made official.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

