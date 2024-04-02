Highlights from CM Punk’s interview with Ariel Helwani during MMA Hour:

• He said Tony Khan isn’t a boss but just a nice guy.

• When it comes to the NDA he signed, there’s a difference between what he isn’t able to talk about compared what he just chose not to cuz he didn’t want to. In Punk’s case, he chose not to but has now changed his mind.

• He told Tony Khan to his face before the debut of AEW Collision last year that AEW isn’t a real business and isnt a business that’s predicated on making money and doing business and wanted to be released from his contract.

• The reason he didn’t leave sooner was because Tony convinced him to stay by telling that he was going to start a new third show for AEW (AEW Collision) and that Punk would be the leader there.

• There are wrestlers in AEW who only work one day a week and they don’t even want to do that. They wanted to wrestle, shoot vignettes, and then disappear for four weeks.

• Jack Perry was never supposed to be on AEW Collision as CM Punk was promised by Tony Khan that people would be separated with the addition of the third show.

• The incident with Jack Perry started during the second episode of AEW Collision when Tony Schiavone came to CM Punk to ask for help with Jack Perry who was cursing him, a producer in AEW, and the doctors because Perry wanted to smash a retail car’s windows with a pipe. The doctor advised Jack that doing so would be bad because the retail car has real glass and could hurt Perry but Perry wouldn’t listen.

• CM Punk told Jack that wasn’t going to happen on Collision as this was Punk’s show and if Jack wanted to do it, he can do it on AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays. Jack obliged….only to end up doing the same spot he was warned against doing at AEW’s All In PPV in Wembley in August last year and then making the remark about “It’s real glass, cry me a river.”

• After seeing this, Punk told Tony Khan to handle Jack but he didn’t which led to Punk handling it and getting into a brawl with Perry backstage.

• After the incident, he called Tony Khan a “f*****king joke” and “a clown” and quit.

