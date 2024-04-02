Dennis “Mideon” Knight on a near death experience

Former WWE star Dennis Knight, known as Mideon during the Attitude Era, shared the following post via Instagram…

“Hi my name Is Dennis Knight and this week I almost died! Spent 8 days in the hospital and 48 hours in ICU…with everything I’ve done in my life I would have thought. Car accident ,OD or some other result of my my lifestyle! But no my body tried to kill me! I don’t like to talk about my personal life but thx I don’t need anything I have the greatest family who takes care s of me ! Starterted who stomach pain that was supposed to bowel obstruction then went in to surgery and found shredded appendix a herinea and golf size blades stone that tore my entire stomach up which is weird because I had gall balder removal years ago! My blood sugar should be 90 to 120 mine was over 700 .

The reason for this is to tell your family and God you love them because It might be the last! I love you all and want you to be happy so take care of yourself and after the worst week of my life I am great full to still be here and I love you all..thank you for your time ”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

