Bully Ray on the Jack Perry situation, Big E asked about his future

– Bully Ray on Jungle Boy / Jack Perry situation (via Busted Open Radio):

“This is not a Punk problem. This is a Jack Perry problem. This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-ass kid problem. And I believe every single last word that Punk is saying about Jack Perry. Because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago. And there wasn’t really an incident, because if there was an incident, Jack Perry wouldn’t be around anymore. Jack Perry came off to me as a very disrespectful young wrestler.”

– Big E (via CBS Sports):

“I appreciate everyone still asking. C1 is a tricky bone. I broke it in two places, something called a Jefferson fracture. So, you know, I’m just trying to make the best decision for myself and for my overall health. I wish I had a better answer for you, but unfortunately, I just don’t have any right now.”

