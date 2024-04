During an appearance on Isiah Kassidy’s vlog, AEW star Ortiz commented on his status with the company…

“I’m injured. I’m about to get surgery in two weeks… It was just from a clothesline. I tore a pec. I tore my pec from a clothesline… Two weeks and four months recovery time, and then I’ll be back.”

Ortiz last wrestled on the January 20th 2024 episode of AEW Collision.

