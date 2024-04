Smackdown certainly felt the wrath of the NCAA programming on CBS, TBS, and ESPN this past Friday as the show drew 2,201,000 viewers, down 34,000 viewers from the prior week and the least-watched episode of 2024. The show had a 0.60 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the prior week and was #3 on network television but #7 overall.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email