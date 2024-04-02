3/29/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

Apr 2, 2024 - by James Walsh

The viewership numbers are in for the March 29th edition of AEW Rampage on the TNT network.

The program drew 350,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 20th episode, which was preempted to Wednesday and aired immediately after the March 20th episode of Dynamite. That episode had 541,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 in the key demo, but as a reminder, that was not the show’s normal time slot.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vickie Lynn McCoy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal