Wyatt documentary now streaming on Peacock, big tease in post-credits scene

The Bray Wyatt documentary titled Becoming Immortal is now available to stream on Peacock.

Filmed after the popular Superstar unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 in August of last year, this Peacock Original documentary takes you behind the scenes and in the world of one of the greatest minds that the industry has ever seen, with new sit-down interviews specifically shot for this documentary including with Triple H, John Cena, Braun Strowman, his brother Bo Dallas, his sister Mika Rotunda, and his fiancee JoJo Offerman.

But the two-hour documentary also ends with a tease in the post-credits, as the in memory graphic turns glitchy in typical Wyatt style and then a lantern is shown. The lantern eventually switches on after a few tries and we see an image of Uncle Howdy in the background and a voice which says “run!”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Bo Dallas is making his return, resuming his Uncle Howdy gimmick. WWE sources confirmed that the ending was put there on purpose and it will lead to his comeback, keeping the spirit of Bray Wyatt and the fireflies alive.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

A special thank you to @DaytimeTVshow for allowing me the opportunity to join today’s show to talk about Bray Wyatt #becomingImmortal which is streaming as of today on @peacock pic.twitter.com/DbpOGts70A — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) April 1, 2024

