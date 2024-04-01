WWE touts 18-49 viewership increase for Raw, NXT, and Smackdown in Q1 2024

Ahead of WrestleMania, WWE issued a press release today touting their viewership increase among the 18-49 demographic.

“These ratings are a testament to our creative team, production crew and all of the WWE Superstars that work together week in and week out to produce these impressive results,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The press release said that in Q1 2024, Friday Night Smackdown averaged 892,000 total viewers in 18-49, up 15% from the year prior. The show was #1 for 11 of the first 12 weeks of the quarter among all shows while the February 16 episode, it scored 985,000 viewers in 18-49, making it the most-viewed broadcast program in primetime for the entire week of February 12.

Jumping to Raw, Q1 2024 saw Raw averaging 733,000 viewers in 18-49, up 6% compared to the prior year. It ranked #1 on Monday for nine of the 13 weeks during the quarter and highlighted the January 29 episode which was the start of Pat McAfee as a commentator where the show had 811,000 viewers in 18-49, an increase of 13% over the prior week.

NXT only had one line in the press release but registered the biggest jump in 18-49 as the show has an increase of 31% in 18-49 for Q1 2024.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

